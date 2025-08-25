Medical task force pledges to cleanse profession

Mancherial: The Continuing Professional Development (CPD–2025) programme held in Mancherial on Sunday, emphasized medical ethics, legal responsibilities, and the need to eliminate quackery from healthcare. The event was organized jointly by HRDA, IMA, and OSAM, drawing wide participation from doctors and legal experts.

Dr Yeggana Srinivas, Member of the Telangana Medical Council, said, "Our foremost mission is to cleanse the medical profession." Practicing without proper registration is a crime. Strict action will be taken against hospitals running illegally for financial gain. He disclosed that the Council had already identified 540 fake doctors and more than 100 substandard hospitals and initiated action against them.

Chief Guest District Judge Veeraiah said the medical profession is noble, and a doctor is equal to God. Those tarnishing it for money must face severe action. The efforts of the Medical Council are commendable.

Bellampalli Sub Collector Manoj IAS added Quack practitioners are a grave threat to public health. The proactive efforts of the Medical Task Force to curb them are praiseworthy.

Several legal experts, bar association members, and local doctors also attended the programme along with Dr P Ramana (Organizing Chairman), Dr Harish Raj (DMHO), Dr Dwarakanatha Reddy (IMA State President), and others.