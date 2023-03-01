Medico's death: Hindu Vaahini demands death sentence for perpetrator

Mahabubnagar: The Hindu Vaahini members of Wanaparthy branch demanded death sentence to those persons who have ragged and caused sexual harassment on medical student Preethi that led her to take the extreme step of committing suicide in Warangal medical College last week.





The Hindu Vaahini members led by Hindu Vaahini Vibhaag convenor Abhilaas Howdekar along with medical students staged a protest in front of the Government Medical College in the district headquarters and said that in Telangana state there is no safety to girl students. The BRS government has miserably failed to provide safety and security to the girl students because of which many incidents of attacks on girl students is reported every day.





He also alleged that in Telangana the Love Jihad type of events are rising and the girl students are increasingly being trapped which is a grave matter of concern observed the Hindu Vaahini members.





The Hindu Vaahini members demanded death sentence to accused Saif, who had been arrested in the harassment case.





They also demanded chief minister KCR to stand by his word of protection the girl students or else there is no meaning of his claims of achieving golden Telangana. They further warned that if the govt does not take any action then Hindu Vaahini members will intensify their agitation across Telangana State.



