Melvin Jones Birthday Celebrations by Lions Service Organization

Nagarkurnool: On Monday, the Lions Club of Nagarkurnool, in association with the Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, celebrated the birthday of Melvin Jones, the founder of the Lions Service Organization, at the district government hospital. As part of the celebrations, sweets, fruits, and food were distributed to 200 patients and attendants who had come from surrounding villages.

The program was attended by key dignitaries, including the Telangana Multiple Service Coordination Officer and former Governor Radhakrishna, along with Region Chairman Teppa Srinivas. They spoke about how, 100 years ago, Melvin Jones, an insurance agent from America, along with his friends, founded the Lions organization. The organization has since expanded globally and has provided numerous services, particularly responding quickly to emergency situations.

In Nagarkurnool town, since the initiation of Lions Club activities, the organization has been engaged in various community services like building bus shelters, conducting eye checkup camps, free medical camps, blood donation camps, and providing water tanks to government schools.

Lions Cabinet member and Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Convenor Hakim Vishwaprasad coordinated the event. Other prominent attendees included former Governor Radhakrishna, Region Chairman Teppa Srinivas, Club President Dodla Radha Reddy, former Presidents Hakim Vishwaprasad, Busireddy Chandrashekhar Reddy, Vas Raghavender, Dodla Rajavardhan Reddy, Prem Kumar Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy, member Lakshmi, and Sathya Sai Seva Samithi members.