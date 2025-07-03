Midnight demolition sparks political outrage

Nalgonda: Tensions flared up in Chundur town of Nalgonda district after municipal officials carried out a midnight demolition of a building reportedly owned by former Municipal Chairman Tokala Venkanna. The building was torn down using JCBs in the dark of the Tuesday night, triggering widespread criticism and allegations of political vendetta.

Venkanna condemned the action, accusing municipal authorities of acting in a biased and arbitrary manner. He claimed that road widening and demolition notices were being selectively issued only to non-ruling party members, while structures belonging to ruling party supporters were either ignored or measured leniently.

Questionable road measurements raise eyebrows

In a scathing criticism of the ongoing road expansion works, Venkanna pointed out glaring inconsistencies in road width—78 feet in some areas, 85 in others, and even 95 feet in a few places. He alleged that these discrepancies reflect favoritism and political targeting. Vowing to challenge the injustice, he announced his intention to approach the High Court, asserting his faith in the judicial system.

Political vendetta, cry BRS leaders

The controversy deepened when former Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy visited the demolition site the following day. Accompanied by BRS party leaders and local supporters, he labeled the act as a deliberate political vendetta, allegedly masterminded by current MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Prabhakar Reddy accused the ruling MLA of failing to secure even a single rupee of development funds for Chundur. In contrast, he touted his own track record of bringing Rs50 crore in municipal grants during his tenure.

Bring development, not demolitions: BRS to Rajgopal Reddy

BRS leaders used the incident to challenge Rajgopal Reddy’s leadership. “If you have the courage, bring development to Chundur instead of targeting opposition workers,” said Prabhakar Reddy, accusing the MLA of misusing his power for political revenge.

With legal challenges, public protests, and mounting political friction on the horizon, the midnight demolition may well be the beginning of a larger showdown in Chundur’s civic and political landscape.