Min promises 2BHK to Musi project oustees

Min promises 2BHK to Musi project oustees
Highlights

Urges citizens not to panic and cooperate with State government for the smooth completion of the project

Hyderabad: City incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has assured that justice will be delivered to families affected by the proposed Musi River Development Project.

The Minister urged citizens not to panic and encouraged cooperation with the State government for the smooth completion of the project.

He conducted an inspection at the 2BHK housing project site in Chanchalguda, where 284 double-bedroom units have been constructed.

He was accompanied by local MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s commitment to transforming the banks of the Musi River into a major tourism hub, a project aimed at enhancing Hyderabad’s global image.

He reassured the public that those displaced by the river development works would be provided with housing under the state’s double-bedroom initiative.

