Live
- Service of contract workers of RINL to be resumed
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
Just In
Minister Konda Surekha Retracts Comments on Samantha, Issues Apology via Tweet
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her recent comments about actress Samantha, following the actress's appeal for respect and privacy regarding her personal life.
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her recent comments about actress Samantha, following the actress's appeal for respect and privacy regarding her personal life. Responding to the situation, Konda Surekha took to Twitter, tagging Samantha and offering an apology.
In her tweet, the Minister said, "It was not my intention to hurt your sentiments. I admire the way you’ve grown with your own strength." She further added, "If my comments have caused you distress, I hereby withdraw them."
Konda Surekha’s apology, which reflects respect for Samantha and her achievements, has been widely discussed on social media. This gesture comes after a public appeal from Samantha to keep her personal matters out of political discourse. The Minister's move to retract her statements has been met with appreciation from various quarters.