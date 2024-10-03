Minister Konda Surekha Retracts Comments on Samantha, Issues Apology via Tweet

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted her recent comments about actress Samantha, following the actress's appeal for respect and privacy regarding her personal life. Responding to the situation, Konda Surekha took to Twitter, tagging Samantha and offering an apology.

నా వ్యాఖ్యల పట్ల మీరు కానీ, మీ అభిమానులు కానీ మనస్తాపానికి గురైనట్లైతే బేషరతుగా నా వ్యాఖ్యలను పూర్తిగా ఉపసంహరించుకుంటున్నాను.. అన్యద భావించవద్దు. — Konda surekha (@iamkondasurekha) October 2, 2024

In her tweet, the Minister said, "It was not my intention to hurt your sentiments. I admire the way you’ve grown with your own strength." She further added, "If my comments have caused you distress, I hereby withdraw them."

Konda Surekha’s apology, which reflects respect for Samantha and her achievements, has been widely discussed on social media. This gesture comes after a public appeal from Samantha to keep her personal matters out of political discourse. The Minister's move to retract her statements has been met with appreciation from various quarters.