Minister KTR’s birthday celebrated on a grand note

Siricilla: State IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao’s 47th birthday celebrations held on a grand note on Monday at Siricilla. On this occasion, BRS leaders performed puja rituals, social service and cake-cuttings all over in integrated karimnagar.

NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCCB chairman Mr Konduru Ravinder Rao along with party leaders participated in the celebrations such as cake-cutting, special prayers at Gorantala village of Gambhiraopeta Mandal.

Later Mr Ravinder Rao distributed the financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to the beneficiaries sanctioned under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.