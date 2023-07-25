Minister KTR’s birthday celebrated on a grand note

Live
- A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
Just In
Highlights
State IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao’s 47th birthday celebrations held on a grand note on Monday at Siricilla.
Siricilla: State IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao’s 47th birthday celebrations held on a grand note on Monday at Siricilla. On this occasion, BRS leaders performed puja rituals, social service and cake-cuttings all over in integrated karimnagar.
NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCCB chairman Mr Konduru Ravinder Rao along with party leaders participated in the celebrations such as cake-cutting, special prayers at Gorantala village of Gambhiraopeta Mandal.
Later Mr Ravinder Rao distributed the financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to the beneficiaries sanctioned under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.
