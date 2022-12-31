Minister Niranjan launches Toli Mettu children learning exhibition in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: The State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday launched the Teaching Learning Material Exhibition at ZPHS school in Gopalpet Mandal of Wanaparthy district.

Addressing the teachers and students of Gopalpet, the Minister reminded the responsibility of teachers for improving the education standards of students of government schools. He said the government has released employment notifications for various jobs and advised the graduates and literates to prepare well and bag the jobs by doing hard work.

He also highlighted that the State government is taking various measure with a long-term missionary plan and initiative and set up various residential schools and trying to improved education standards in the state. Not just school education but at the same time set up higher educational institutions like Engineer, medical, agriculture and other institutions in Wanaparthy and in elsewhere in other districts in the State.