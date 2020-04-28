Minister P Ajay Kumar: Don't stop perishable goods vehicles at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Transport Minister, P Ajay Kumar on Tuesday asked the RTA and Police officials to ensure free flow of the vehicles transporting perishable goods and directed them not to stop these vehicles.



The Transport Minister had a video conference with the Union Transport Minister from NIC Center in Khammam collectorate. The minister asked the officials not to stop vehicles carrying rice, vegetables, milk and other essential commodities. However, he asked the officials to ensure that every driver of the truck should be wearing a mask. It is mandatory for the driver and also the cleaner to wear mask and maintain social distancing.

The RTA and Police officials were asked to check every vehicle taking precautions to avoid coronavirus spread. Every vehicle should be provided with a sanitizer so that there is no risk of spreading of virus.