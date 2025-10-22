Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Inaugurates Cotton Purchase Centre and Emphasises Quality Education

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced that cotton is now being purchased through the Kapas Kisan mobile app, following the inauguration of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Cotton Purchase Centre in Husnabad, Siddipet district. During the event, he detailed the process whereby farmers will be allocated date slots for cotton purchases at ginning mills.

Currently, the support price for cotton stands at Rs. 8,100. Minister Prabhakar also mentioned that alongside cotton, rice and maize will be acquired from farmers. Efforts are underway to raise awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of diversifying into ice cream production, horticulture, and sericulture.

In addition to agricultural initiatives, Minister Prabhakar stressed the importance of quality education. He conducted a video conference with officials regarding the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul schools and asserted that paramount attention should be given to ensuring that all educational institutions achieve 100 per cent results. He also committed to progressing the Gauravelli project promptly to ensure adequate water supply for crops.