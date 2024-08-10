Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stresses on alternate crops

Karimnagar : Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the State government waived off loans of Rs 1.50 lakh in two installments and if there are still non-loan waivers, meet the agricultural officials.

He spoke at the awareness conference on Agricultural Subsidy Sector Schemes held at Baswapur Village Rythu Vedika, in Koheda mandal in Karimnagar district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that if anyone does not get 200 units of free current, get Aadhaar linked at Prajapalan Seva Sevakendras to get subsidy. He said once planted, an oil palm will give yield for years and farmers should come forward and plant oil palm.

Commercial crop dragon fruit plants should be grown. Mulberry trees should be planted and silkworm cultivation should be undertaken.

Government gives subsidy and one can earn Rs 4 to 5 lakhs per annum if done in 2 acres, Prabhakar said.

National Live Stock Mission provides loans from Rs 20 to 1 crore with 50 per cent subsidy to farmers for raising sheep, chickens, goats and grass. A loan of Rs 50 lakh with 50 percent subsidy for raising backyard chickens will be given. 12 types of orchards can be grown through EGS.

If the farmers agree, roads will be built to the fields. Through the Indira Women’s Shakti Programme, a poultry rearing food processing unit can be set up with a 30 percent subsidy and a milk cooling center can be set up, the minister explained.