Live
- Israel pounds Gaza, Houthis vow more Red Sea attacks
- Hamas financier killed in airstrike, says IDF
- Google Maps to bring 'fuel-efficient routing' feature to help Indian users save fuel
- Delhi HC orders ED to disclose information on sexual harassment case under RTI Act
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
Just In
Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
Says that their grievances has reached the government’s attention and it is focusing on solving their problems at the earliest possible
Hyderabad: Reacting to the unrest among the Auto-rickshaw drivers amidst the free ride to women in state-run buses, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government will focus on solving the problem of auto drivers. After Prajavani program held at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, the Minister said that he will work to solve the problem of auto drivers. Prajavani program is going very well, he said.
It has been revealed that 5,126 applications have been received on Tuesday. The unemployed have also come in large numbers. Their problems will be solved for sure, he said.
He said that auto drivers are facing financial difficulties due to free travel in buses for women and this matter has come to their attention. He assured that they are our brothers and that justice will be done to them. He said that the government will take a procedural decision in their case. Till then he advised them to be a little patient