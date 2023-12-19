Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time

Hyderabad: Reacting to the unrest among the Auto-rickshaw drivers amidst the free ride to women in state-run buses, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government will focus on solving the problem of auto drivers. After Prajavani program held at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, the Minister said that he will work to solve the problem of auto drivers. Prajavani program is going very well, he said.

It has been revealed that 5,126 applications have been received on Tuesday. The unemployed have also come in large numbers. Their problems will be solved for sure, he said.

He said that auto drivers are facing financial difficulties due to free travel in buses for women and this matter has come to their attention. He assured that they are our brothers and that justice will be done to them. He said that the government will take a procedural decision in their case. Till then he advised them to be a little patient