Minister Sabitha, Errabelli lay foundation for devpt works

Rangareddy: Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLA Kale Yadaiah and ZP Chairperson Theegala Anitha Harinath Reddy laid foundation and inaugurated several development works across Rangareddy district in Chevella constituency, Moinabad mandal, Chilkur, Shankarpalli, Poddutur, Gopalapuram, Maharajapet and in Dontanpalli villages. The ministers laid foundation for CC road and BT road works to be undertaken and inaugurated Gram Panchayat buildings.

Later, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao unveiled the party flag in Chilkur village. Speaking on the occasion, Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that efforts are being made for the development of villages and municipalities as planned. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has initiated a massive programme to change the face of roads, gram panchayat buildings and schools. A large scale beautification of roads, street lights and ponds are being carried out, she added. She also said that the villages are prosperous with all the facilities provided by government like nursery, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, dumping yard and Vaikuntha damas. With Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme a total of 9123 schools will be developed in the first phase with 3500 crores. She also thanked CM KCR once again for the announcement of recruitment process of 91142 vacancies for unemployed youth in the State. Later, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that under the guidance of CM KCR, Municipal & Urban Development Minister KTR is allocating crores of rupees to give new amenities to the villages and towns. He also said that the government is aimed at all-round development of villages and urban areas. He recalled that the three phases of Palle Pragathi yielded successful results with marked improvements in the infrastructure and other amenities. TRS senior leaders, activists, villagers and others were also present.