Minister Tummala assumes charge

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Handlooms & Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao assumed charge at Secretariat here on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the Minister signed three files approving that the establishment of five oil palm processing mills with financial outlay of Rs1,050 crores to promote oilpalm cultivation in the State and give assurance to oilpalm farmers of buyback arrangements.

Another file is related to establish video conference system in 110 Rythuvedikas initially in a phased manner with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.07 crores. The proposed work will create a digital platform for farmers to interact directly with the scientists, share knowledge and experiences on new technologies.

Another approval is that computerisation of all activities of Commissioner of Co-operation and Registrar of Cooperative societies and other district cooperative offices in Telangana State, to ensure transparent and hassle free systems in the Cooperative department.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Secretary of Agriculture department Raghunandan Rao, Director Gopi, Commissioner of Horticulture department Hanumantha Rao along with senior officials from Marketing, Handlooms & Textiles and his supporters congratulated Tummala Nageswara Rao for being assumed charge as the Minister and extended their wishes to him.