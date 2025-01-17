Ministers lead review meet on welfare schemes

Mahabubnagar: A review meeting on government schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, New Ration Cards, and Indiramma Houses was held at the District Collector’s office in Mahabubnagar. The meeting was attended by the District In-Charge Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, District Minister Ju-pally Krishna Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, MLAs, MLCs from the unified district, dis-trict collectors, and officials.

Minister Rajanarasimha called on officials and public representatives to work in coordination to imple-ment these welfare schemes effectively at the grassroots level. He stressed the importance of reaching every eligible beneficiary to ensure that welfare schemes are accessible to all.

Minister Jupally reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering welfare schemes to rural areas. He instructed officials to hold village-level meetings to address minor issues and ensure that every eligi-ble individual benefits from these programmes.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized the need to prioritize displaced individuals in the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

He urged ministers to ensure that those who have lost their lands and houses due to project developments are given priority in the allocation of houses under the scheme.