MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes ₹1.95 Crore Compensation to Farmers Who Lost Land for Lower Jurala Project

Gadwal: Today, at the MLA Camp Office in Gadwal district, MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy provided financial assistance on behalf of the government to farmers from Rekulapalli village in Gadwal Mandal who lost their agricultural lands for project construction.

As part of the third phase of compensation, the MLA distributed cheques worth ₹1,95,23,960 to 23 farmers out of the 46 farmers who had sacrificed their lands.

MLA's Address to the Farmers

The MLA highlighted the sacrifice made by farmers near the Lower Jurala Hydropower Plant during the Krishna floods. A total of 67 acres of land was submerged, impacting 46 farmers. He emphasized that their sacrifice enabled the establishment of the power plant, ensuring the supply of quality electricity to the people.

Acknowledging Farmers' Sacrifice:

The MLA praised the farmers for their generosity in giving up their lands for public welfare.

The government, recognizing this sacrifice, allocated ₹7 lakhs per acre as compensation, even though the current market value of the land is significantly higher at ₹30–40 lakhs per acre.

He assured the farmers that their contribution to electricity and irrigation supply would never be forgotten.

Third Phase Compensation:

As part of the third phase, ₹1.95 crore was distributed to 23 farmers, with the remaining farmers to receive their compensation soon.

Gratitude on Behalf of Gadwal Constituency:

The MLA expressed his gratitude to the farmers, stating that their sacrifice has immensely benefited the constituency's residents.

Dignitaries and Participants

The event was attended by prominent individuals, including:

Subhan, District Director of the united district

Venkataramulu, Chairman of Jammulamma Temple

Narahari Srinivasulu, Councilor

Bandari Bhaskar, former ZP Chairman

Rajasekhar, former ZPTC

Satish, former Temple Chairman

Senior leaders Ramesh Naidu, Gopi Reddy, Hanumanth Reddy, Kurumanna, Govindu, Dharmanaidu, Kamble, Nagendra Yadav, Ramanjaneyulu, and SVR Raju

The event concluded with the MLA extending heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the farmers on behalf of the Gadwal constituency.