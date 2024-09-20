MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Distributes Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder Proceeding Letters to Thousands of Beneficiaries in Gadwal

Gadwal: Government Stands by Needy Women: Telangana State Government, MLA Distributes Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder Scheme Proceeding Letters to Women

The Telangana state government has stood by poor women by launching the Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder Scheme. MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy participated as the chief guest in the distribution of proceeding letters for the gas cylinder scheme in accordance with the election promises. The event took place at the Rythu Vedika buildings in Maldakal and Gattu mandals in Gadwal constituency.

In Maldakal mandal, 4,402 beneficiaries received the Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder proceeding letters from the MLA. In Gattu mandal, 8,006 beneficiaries were handed their letters by the MLA.

Speaking at the event, the MLA said:

In line with the six guarantees given by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the election, free bus services for women were implemented within 48 hours of coming to power. Similarly, under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the CM has now launched the distribution of gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of ₹500 across the state.

The government has already implemented several key promises, such as providing free RTC bus services for women, delivering 200 units of free electricity to households under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, and waiving off ₹2 lakh loans for farmers. Now, under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women are being given gas cylinders for ₹500 to ease the burden on rural women, who often suffer from eye and health issues due to the use of firewood for cooking.

While the central government currently charges ₹1,100 for a gas cylinder, the state government is providing it for ₹500, and the subsidy amount will be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts within 48 hours.

The MLA also assured that secretaries will go door to door in every village to distribute the proceeding letters and ensure that no eligible woman is left out of the scheme. He further added that the CM would soon announce ration cards and Indiramma houses as a Dussehra festival gift to the poor.

Women who have not yet received their Mahalakshmi Gas Cylinder letters should not be disheartened, as efforts are being made to ensure that all beneficiaries will receive them soon. The government is committed to the well-being of all its citizens, and he encouraged everyone to take advantage of the schemes provided.

Notable participants in the event included former ZP Chairman Bandari Bhaskar, former District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Goud, senior Congress leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Patel Prabhakar Reddy, Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kuruva Hanumanthu, PACS Chairmen Timmareddy and Venkatesh, former MPP Vijay, ZPTC Prabhakar Reddy, Single Window Vice Chairman Vishnu, and several other local leaders, officials, and youth members.

