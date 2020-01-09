MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy confident of TRS bagging all 3 civic bodies

Patancheru: Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence in the TRS party bagging all three municipalities in Patancheru constituency. Addressing a meeting of the important party activists in the constituency in connection with the ensuing civic elections, he said five in-charges had been appointed for each ward in every municipality, including leaders from Patancheru, Jinnaram and Gummadidala.

Reddy laid emphasis of the party emerging victorious in every ward, with the activists working as soldiers to ensure success of the candidates. Those present at the meeting included ZPTC Members Sudhakar Reddy, Prabhakar, Kumar Goud, Devanandam, former MPP Yadagiri Yadav, Srisailam Yadav.