MLA Yashaswini slams Errabelli

Warangal: The young Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy seems to be irresistible especially when it comes to facing her predecessor Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, she took on Errabelli for his remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. It may be recalled here that Errabelli addressed a press conference on Wednesday, a day after CM’s visit to Warangal, and criticised him.

Yashaswini objected to Errabelli’s remarks against Revanth that the latter has nothing to do with the Telangana Movement. She played a video on her mobile in which Errabelli (then in TDP) was seen criticizing BRS chief KCR. Yashaswini questioned Errabelli, who used to criticize KCR in those days and prostrated before KCR. Was it for the minister post? She alleged that Errabelli had siphoned off funds belonging to Srinidhi. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was present at the Yashaswini’s press meeting.