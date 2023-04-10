MLC and Collector undergo CPR training

Siddipet: About 15 lakh people die of cardiac arrest every year, said Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday. Rao stated that valuable lives can be saved by people providing CPR after undergoing training, after witnessing a training programme for people's representatives and officials. Those present included MLC Farooq Hussain, ZP chairperson Roja Sharma, collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, DMHO Dr. Kasinath. The MLC and the collector performed CPR as the minister looked on.

Addressing the gathering, Rao said 4,000 people die every day across the country following cardiac arrest. Of the number only one per cent were able to survive. When blood flow stops to the brain a person is declared dead; if CRP is performed immediately many lives can be saved.

The minister stated that the government has taken up CPR training as a premier awareness programme. So far 36,500 persons in1,860 batches have been trained across the State. "Each trainer is giving training to 20 persons in a day. The department would purchase AED machines costing Rs.15 crore to be provided at PHCs". He said CPR should be done if a person suffers a cardiac arrest.