MLC bypoll : Graduates cast their votes through Jumbo ballot

Hyderabad: The MLC bypoll for Graduates constituency of Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam which began at 8 am is underway. With Jumbo ballot of 52 candidates, the polling slowly picking up pace.

With 605 polling stations, the eligible voters in 34 Assembly constituencies covering erstwhile districts of Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam are slowly turning out to the polling stations set up across the region. A total of 4.63 lakh voters have been identified as eligible by the Election Commission.

The State Election Commission has made all the arrangements in 600 polling stations and 5 auxiliary polling stations are setup. The Khammam and Nalgonda districts with 118 and 97 respectively have the most polling stations, the authorities have engaged maximum polling personnel. With only 5 polling stations, the district of Siddipet has the least number of stations.

Besides imposition of Section 144 at polling stations, the agency areas have been deployed with large number of security and police personnel particularly in Mahbubabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.