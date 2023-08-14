MLC Kavitha appeals people to share their fav Bathukamma songs

Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruti president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha gave voice to a Bathukamma song and released a video on her official social media handles on Monday.

Kavitha was seen singing Bathukamma songs with popular and celebrated folk singers.

In the video, MLC Kavitha made an appeal to all the people of Telangana to contribute and share their favourite Bathukamma songs by tagging Bharat Jagruthi on social media handles and further launched a number +91- 8985699999, requesting people to share their entries via the number.

The organisation will also record new songs, based on the entries and suggestions that are received online.

The Bharat Jagruthi already has a repository of over 150 Bathukamma songs. The Former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, in her appeal requested for more people’s participation as the State looks forward to Bathukamma festival this season.

MLC Kavitha has played an instrumental role in building social harmony and brotherhood among the people of Telangana during the Telangana Statehood Movement with Bathukamma practices and celebrations. Every year, MLC Kavitha participates and celebrates Bathukamma with people of Telangana across the globe.