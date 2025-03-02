MLC Teenmar Mallanna suspended from Cong for anti-party activities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday suspended MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna, from the party after his anti-party activities.

Chinna Reddy, the chairman of the party's disciplinary action committee, has formally issued the suspension orders for Teenmaar Mallanna. This unexpected decision from the Congress high command comes as a surprise to MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, who has publicly criticised both the party and the government regarding contentious remarks about a community and caste census.

Previously, on February 5, the party's disciplinary action committee had issued a show cause notice to him, addressing his involvement in anti-party activities. The notice required him to submit an explanation regarding his comments by February 12.

But Teenmar Mallanna did not give any response to the notice. Similarly, the MLC, as usual, is repeatedly making allegations against the Congress party and the government on social media. In the suspension order, party disciplinary committee chairman Chinna Reddy stated that a decision has been taken to immediately suspend Teenmar Mallanna from the party, considering his anti-party activities. The day after Meenakshi Natarajan, who was appointed as the new in-charge of the Telangana Congress, arrived in Hyderabad, the expulsion of MLC Teenmar Mallanna became a hot topic within the Congress party ranks.