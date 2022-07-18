Moderate to heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 24 hours

Hyderabad: As the Monsoon rain continue its downpour across the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has forecasted heavy rainfall in a few districts of Telangana. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for the next 24 hours in the State.

An orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall is issued at isolated pockets of Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

A yellow alert indicating heavy rains has been issued in the isolated place of the districts including Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna-Siricilla, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, and Yadari Buwanagiri.

The IMD forecasted light to moderate rainswith thundershowers, for Hyderabad over the next 48 hours.

The city received moderate rains on Sunday with the highest rainfall recorded at Rajendranagar (35 mm), followed by Serilingampally (26.8 mm). The highest rainfall in the state on Sunday was in Rajampet, Kamareddy (113.5 mm), followed by Gandhari, Kamareddy (108.8 mm) and Ramalakshmanpalle, Kamareddy (100 mm).

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are around 28 and 22 degree Celsius respectively, with relative humidity at 88 per cent.