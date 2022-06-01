Modi govt working hard for farmers' welfare: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Center is working hard for the benefit and prosperity of farmers across the country, said BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.



He said the credit for providing fertilisers at a huge subsidy to farmers would go to the Modi government. The MP was speaking at a farmers awareness programme organised by GNSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Annaram village in Manakondoor constituency marking the release of 11th phase funds under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana across the country by PM Modi.

Through the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, the Centre would provide Rs 6000 with Rs 2,000 in each of three phases. He said the entire amount was being credited directly to the accounts of the farmer beneficiaries, which would greatly benefit farmers in the Parliamentary constituency, the MP said

The BJP government at the Centre is working tirelessly to make the farmer king and had recently taken steps to provide fertilisers at a lower price to reduce burden on the farmers. The Centre would spend over Rs 1.60 lakh crore to subsidise DAP, nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and fertilizers, Sanjay Kumar explained.

Farmers need to realise that the DAP price for a bag was Rs 3,851 and that the farmers were being provided with a subsidy of Rs 1,350 per bag. He said despite the rise in prices of fertilisers in the international market, the Centre has not imposed a burden on farmers in the country, the BJP leader said.

He said it was a testament to the sincerity of the Central government towards farmers. The Modi government at the Centre has created many miracles in eight years to change the status quo and dynamism of the country and provide better administration.

Sanjay Kumar said special events would be held marking the eight-year of Modi rule. The FBO, which was started in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, received Rs 15 lakh, he said thanking the PM. More than 2. 39 lakh farmers have received Rs 400 crore, he added.