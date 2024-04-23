Modi’s Muslim remark sign of BJP's weakness: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a high-pitch campaign purely on the lines of the Congress party at New Delhi. Taking the line of criticism against the BJP-led NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as is being done by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the BJP had become nervous that it was losing power.

Criticising Modi for “inciteful statements”, he said it was shocking to hear the PM say that if Congress comes to power Hindus would lose their property to Muslims. While addressing a massive public meeting at Nizamabad, Revanth Reddy accompanied by the party candidate T Jeevan Reddy said that being the Prime Minister, Modi should have been acquainted with basic knowledge of the Indian constitution before making such ‘foolish comments’.



He said the PM was trying to incite religious hatred between Hindus and Muslims by making controversial statements during the election campaign. That clearly indicates how nervous the BJP was.

Revanth Reddy said it was high time they drag god into politics. “God should remain in temples and faith in the hearts. Ram is God not only for you, but also for us. But they do not believe in using his name for winning elections,” he said.

Turning his ire over BRS, Revanth said that pink party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had struck a deal with BJP in five constituencies to facilitate bail for his daughter K Kavitha and had fielded dummy candidates.

Attacking the BJP contestant Etela Rajender, Revanth Reddy wondered as to why the former Finance Minister faced defeat in Huzurabad if he was successful enough to bring the Centre’s funds for his constituency’s development.

Revanth Reddy dared Etela for an open debate over implementation of BJP government’s promises during the past 10 years. “He is boastful of being influential at national level and claims to enjoy the patronage of Modi and Amit Shah. Then why is it that Etela failed to push for the investigation against KCR and KTR, for the Kaleshwaram scam, Hyderabad land deals and corruption,” he reasoned.

Earlier during the day while addressing in Adilabad, Revanth Reddy promised to complete the project at Tummadi Hatti. “After convincing the Maharashtra government, we shall construct the project at Tummadi Hatti, which will be named after Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Even the Kupti project will be completed paving the way for the region’s development,” he added.