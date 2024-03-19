Modi’s visit pumps up BJP cadres

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent tour of Telangana, following the notification of parliamentary elections, signals a strategic move to secure power for the third term at the Centre. Notably, this visit has pumped up the State BJP faction with all eyes on the prize. Modi’s focus lies on winning the seats of the sitting MPs in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Peddapalli in the joint Karimnagar district.

During Modi’s meeting in Jagtial excitement was palpable among BJP leadership, particularly with the allocation of the ticket to Gomasa Srinivas, a representative of the Mehr Netakani social group who recently joined BJP from Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress gears up with expectations of announcing candidates for Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Peddapalli. With the Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi on March 18 on the selection of Congress party MP candidates, it is expected that the tickets will be announced on Tuesday.

In contrast, discussions within BRS highlight concerns over recent developments, including party members leaving and challenges such as MLC K Kavitha’s arrest and public response in the joint district. With the parliamentary elections looming, the focus shifts to how BRS will navigate these challenges and fortify its position.