More chilly nights in store

Hyderabad: The night temperatures in the city are set to decline, with the IMD bulletin on Sunday forecasting a fall in the mercury levels. It said that the minimum temperatures from January 3 to 8 are likely to be 17, 16,16,16, 15 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the bulletin, the night temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday was 17 degrees Celsius. The forecast said fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later will be experienced in the city from January 3 to 8. Meanwhile, according to the State forecast, the minimum temperatures during the last 24 hours were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places. They were above normal by 1.6 degrees to 3 degrees C in rest of the State.