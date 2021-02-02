More funds to poll-bound States exposes BJP's political agenda: Congress

Manthani: The Union Budget which was announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is useless to poor, middleclass, youth and women, felt Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Addressing the media persons at a press meet held at the his camp office in Manthani of Peddapalli district on Tuesday, the Congress MLA came down heavily on the Centre and alleged that the BJP government has determined to rob the wealth of the nation by introducing budgets that are of no use to anyone.

"The Central government did not take any steps for employment generation and growth of agriculture sector, and making to privatise all government sectors. The budget did not mention anything about the youth. It is of no use to poor and common man," he said.

Adding that the budget was introduced keeping in view of political benefits in future by the BJP government, he said the Centre showed partiality by allotting more funds to poll-bound States.

The MLA added that lakhs of families have been facing problems due to corona and have been eagerly waiting for helping from the Centre. But, instead of allotting funds for them, the Centre once again betrayed the poor and middleclass and supported the corporate companies, he added.

"Both BJP and TRS are driving the country and the State into darkness. Both parties utterly failed in protecting the interests of Telangana people. Even after completing six years, there is no scope of implementation of state re-organisations acts, is it not injustice to the state?" he asked, adding that it was the Congress party that always stood by the side of poor and middleclass in the country.