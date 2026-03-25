Move to resolve ‘Sadabainama’ issue soon, assures Ponguleti

Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, announced that Sadabainama applications which have been pending in the state since 2020 will be resolved as expeditiously as possible. Responding to a question raised by Legislative Council member Nellikanti Satyam, the Minister stated that while the previous BRS government had accepted applications related to Sadabainamas, it failed to provide a functional mechanism for their resolution within the Record of Rights Act of 2020. He noted that a solution to this issue was subsequently provided under the Bhu Bharathi Act; however, the initial inclusion of a stipulation requiring affidavits from both the buyer and the seller led to significant practical difficulties at the ground level.

Taking these issues into consideration, a decision was made to accept an affidavit solely from the buyer; consequently, G.O. 76 was issued to this effect to benefit all applicants. He further informed the House that over nine lakh applications are currently pending across the state, and a resolution is now in sight for all of them. The Minister also mentioned that, out of 413 villages lacking survey maps, a pilot re-survey project was conducted in five villages. During this exercise, a unique Bhudhaar number—analogous to the Aadhaar number—was assigned to every individual survey number. He announced that a decision has been taken to conduct a comprehensive land survey in 70 villages within each of the 32 districts, excluding Hyderabad, in the near future.

He stated that the land survey would be carried out in a phased manner, following which Bhudhaar unique land identification numbers would be issued, thereby providing a permanent solution to land-related issues across the state. He revealed that certain individuals, exploiting loopholes within the Dharani portal and colluding with Mee-Seva operators, had misappropriated government funds amounting to Rs 3.99 crore. He added that a high-level committee has been constituted to conduct a formal inquiry into this matter. He declared that the misappropriated funds would be recovered from those found guilty. Furthermore, he asserted that if any officials, regardless of their rank, are found to have played a role in this scam, they would not be spared.

The Minister provided this response to a question raised by Legislative Council member Tata Madhusudhan. The Minister criticised the previous administration, alleging that the Dharani portal was introduced clandestinely and against public opinion, which gave rise to a host of new land-related complications.

In his reply, the Minister explained that while the Dharani portal comprised 40 to 41 modules, the proposed Bhu Bharathi portal has been streamlined to just six modules. He clarified that the transition from Dharani is not a sudden process; rather, changes are being implemented in a phased manner, with the full-fledged Bhu Bharathi portal expected to be launched by the end of this April to ensure total transparency and efficiency for every land owner in Telangana