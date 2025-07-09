MP Mallu Ravi Stresses Collective Effort for Effective Implementation of Welfare and Development Schemes in Nagar Kurnool

Gadwal: Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Mallu Ravi emphasized that welfare and development benefits initiated by the Central and State Governments should reach the intended beneficiaries through the collective and coordinated efforts of district officials. He made these remarks while presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, held on Wednesday at the Collector’s office conference hall.

During the meeting, the MP reviewed the progress and implementation of programs across various sectors, including education, healthcare, rural water supply, agriculture, rural development, banking, Panchayati Raj, child welfare, civil supplies, and industries.

Recognition for Gattu Block’s Achievement

Mallu Ravi congratulated the district administration for Gattu Mandal’s recognition as one of the Top-5 ranked blocks nationwide in a NITI Aayog assessment. He praised the District Collector B.M. Santosh and other officials for their dedication.

Banking and Financial Inclusion

He directed banking institutions – public, private, and rural – to ensure adequate disbursement of loans across priority and non-priority sectors. He instructed them to resolve all pending applications and provide crop loans without delay. He also recommended the immediate establishment of SBI branches in Erravalli and Dharur mandal centers. Additionally, he urged banks to take swift action to set up digital libraries in the region.

MGNREGS and Rural Development

The district issued 1.56 lakh job cards under the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). Over the past three months, 2,074 man-days were generated, paying ₹307 per day, with a total of ₹14.45 crore distributed as daily wages. Under the Vanamahotsavam program, MGNREGS funds are being utilized for nurseries, planting, fitting, and maintenance work.

Swachh Bharat and Social Welfare

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the district provided ₹12,000 per toilet for sanitation infrastructure. Also, 17,549 beneficiaries, including senior citizens and widows, are receiving pensions.

Under the Mahila Shakti scheme, aimed at empowering one crore women to become economically independent, the district plans to set up petrol bunks and solar power units.

Agriculture and Soil Health

The Agriculture Department, with Central Government support, is collecting soil samples from 6,000 farmers to issue Soil Health Cards for improved crop productivity.

Healthcare Initiatives

Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS):

Medical screenings were conducted for women, with necessary medications provided.

BP was detected in 57,400 individuals and diabetes in 26,000 individuals, who are now receiving treatment.

661 tuberculosis (TB) patients are receiving free treatment and a monthly allowance of ₹3,000.

Healthcare infrastructure includes:

10 Primary Health Centers (PHCs)

57 sub-centers

3,328 people treated under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Educational Progress

Under the Education Department:

3,994 students are studying in 12 KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) schools.

The district achieved 91% pass rate in the 10th-grade exams last year.

A new menu has been introduced under the Midday Meal Scheme to provide nutritious food to all students.

Textbooks and uniforms were distributed to all students.

Instructions were issued to renovate dilapidated schools and repair toilets wherever needed.

Drinking Water Supply

Under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, clean drinking water is being supplied via pipelines to households in 255 village panchayats and habitations. As part of the Summer Action Plan, water tankers and repaired borewells were arranged to ensure uninterrupted supply during the dry season.

Infrastructure and Roads

Pending road works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) were instructed to be completed immediately. MP Mallu Ravi called for inter-departmental coordination to achieve the proposed targets and to effectively implement Central and State welfare schemes.

Collector’s Remarks

District Collector B.M. Santosh, in his address, appreciated the MP’s commitment to monitoring welfare programs. He informed that the district is actively reviewing the implementation of schemes from over 40 departments on a regular basis.

Key Attendees

The meeting was attended by:

Alampur MLA Vijayudu

DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao

Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu

DISHA Committee members Saritha, Giribabu, Shankar, and Raju

Officials from various government departments