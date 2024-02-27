MP Pothuganti Ramulu unveils Amrit Bharath Railway Station

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool Parliament member Pothuganti Ramulu along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy unveiled the screen of Amrit Bharat Rail station at Gadwal railway station, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched during an initiative to develop 554 railway stations and 1,500 road cum over bridges and under passes across the country.

MP Ramulu expressed his happiness over the Gadwal railway station being selected for the Amrith Bharath programme. It would ensure better amenities such as modern toilets and escalators, one station one product store etc., which would be taken up with an outlay of Rs 9.49 crore. Ramulu urged the railway authorities to initiate development activities in the 100 acres of railway land, which was gifted by her highness Princess Adi Lakshmi Devamma who belongs to Nala Somanadri Dynasty. Later, Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy explained about the Gadwal people who were marketing their wares in far-off areas.

There are 20 new trains running through Gadwal station, and hence he requested the railway authorities to ensure stoppage of every train at the station. The railway line from macharla to Raichur was

completed in 2013. Yet the doubling works to Dhone were yet to be completed, he pointed out.

Railway Divisional Manager Arun Kumar Sharma stated that as part of the Amrit Bharath Rail Station Scheme, the main entrance along with the passengers area would be developed by providing clean environs, lifts and escalators, waiting halls, sign boards. One station one product shops would be set up at the station, too. He also assured better lighting system, parking facility and access-friendly systems for the disabled.

Later, the dignitaries felicitated the students who participated in the essay writing, and elocution competitions.

Municipal Chairman BS Keshav, Additional Collector Musini Venkateshwarlu, railway staff and students from various colleges participated in the programme.