MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra calls for success of ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’

Khammam: In a display of dedication, Rajya Sabha MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra called upon party leaders and cohorts for the success of Chief Minister’s upcoming ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ in Yellandhu. The fervent request came from the MP while addressing a party leaders’ meeting in the area on Thursday. The ‘Sabha’ is scheduled to be held on November 1.

In his speech on the occasion, Vaddiraju highlighted achievements made by the State in all fields and said, “This is due to the dedicated efforts of CM K Chandrashekar Rao.” In addition, the MP expressed his faith in BRS candidate Haripriya’s chances in winning with a good majority in the elections.

Shedding light on the BRS manifesto’s response from the State, he said, “The people gave us a huge positive response.” He directed the attendees to not believe in the opposition party’s ‘six scheme guarantees’.

The MP praised the efforts of KCR in turning the Singareni company profitable. “Singareni company, which was mired in heavy losses, is now profitable. And now, KCR has given a bonus totaling Rs 711 crores to the workers for Dasara.”

He concluded his passionate speech with strong confidence in BRS’ victory in the upcoming polls, and a historic hat-trick for KCR as Chief Minister.