Mulugu: Constable shoots SI after being denied leave

A CRPF head constable of 39th battalion attached to police station has shot dead a Sub-inspector after the latter refused the accept leave of the constable. The incident took place at Venkatapuram police station of Mulugu district on Sunday morning.

The sub-inspector, Uma Chander who sustained serious injuries was dead on the spot. After killing the Sub-inspector, the constable shot himself and was admitted to a hospital with grievous head injuries. He was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The constable was identified as Stephen.

Mahesh Chandra, Inspector General of Central South zone launch an inquiry into the incident.

