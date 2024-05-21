Live
Just In
Mulugu: Official gear up for Inter supplementary exams
Additional Collector of local bodies P. Sreeja ordered the officials to make arrangements for the conduct of the Intermediate advance supplementary examinations to be held from May 24 to 31.
A meeting of officials of the concerned departments on the Intermediate Public Advance Supplementary Examinations was held on Monday.
Speaking on this occasion, the Additional Collector ordered officials to make proper arrangements for the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations. All necessary arrangements should be made for uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres, drinking water, and medical kits for the students.
The TSRTC officials were directed to make necessary arrangements for buses so that the students reach the exam centers on time. Examination centers should be kept clean, she ordered.
In Mulugu district, 782 students of Inter first year and 255 students of Inter second year are writing the supplementary exams.
As 8 examination centers have been set up in the district, a chief superintendent and a departmental officer have been appointed for each examination centre.
A flying squad team of three members and a sitting squad team of two members have been formed to curb the malpractice, he said. He said that Section 144 will be implemented near the examination centers. In this meeting District Health Officer Alem Appiah, Circle Inspector Mekala Ranjith, DPRO MD Rafiq, Postal Assistant MD Shahrukh Sohel, TS NPDCL AE Venkat Reddy, L Shankar and others participated.