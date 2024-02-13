Mulugu: Officials directed to work with dedication during Jatara

Mulugu: ITDA project officer Ankit said that officials deputed for the Medaram Maha Jatara should work with commitment and dedication and make the event a grand success. The official conducted the first phase of training programme for the sectoral officers and staff assigned to the fair duties at Lila Gardens in Mulugu center on Monday. On this occasion, the project officer said that for the success of the fair, officials, public representatives, voluntary organisations, media and all sections should coordinate to make the fair a success.

He said that the staff performing the duties at Jampannawagu should be alert and should not be involved in any other works.

The R&B department wants to set up signboards in the vicinity of the fair for the convenience of devotees. Sanitation should be done continuously 24 hours a day. Trash should be cleaned from time to time to avoid bad smell.

He said that all the arrangements should be made in the area and sanitation should be taken up with full force. Uniforms, gloves and masks should be given to sanitation staff. All work should be completed on time. In terms of health, the medical staff have been advised to be prepared with medicines available.