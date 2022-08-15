Munugodu bypoll: TRS may go in for Kusukuntla Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Even as there are speculations on the TRS candidate for the upcoming bypoll, it is almost certain that the party's in-charge for the Munugodu constituency K Prabhakar Reddy would be the candidate.

According to party sources, the party may choose Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as the candidature for the Munugodu by-poll. Party sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao may decide on Prabhakar Reddy and is likely to announce his candidature in the public meeting on August 20 in Samsthan Narayanpur. There has been opposition against Prabhakar Reddy from the local leadership who have demanded a new candidate. However, all the leaders were pacified and asked to work for the party irrespective of who the candidate is. Party leaders said that Prabhakar Reddy was supported by the district minister G Jagadish Reddy.

The names of the party leaders like Prabhakar Reddy, Karne Prabhakar, G Sukhender Reddy, B Narsaiah Goud were doing rounds in the party circle. There were further speculations when K Krishna Reddy, brother of Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy was summoned to the Pragathi Bhavan but the party leaders said that this was to seek their opinion on the candidates.

According to sources, the party leadership had done a survey on the prospective candidates and it was found that Prabhakar Reddy was most favourable among the people of the constituency. A senior leader of the party said that the local leaders have alleged that he was not available for them but in the constituency he has always been available for the people of his constituency. He opined that the party would give the ticket to Prabhakar Reddy.

Party leaders said that apart from the development activities taken up while he was an MLA during the first term of 2014 to 2018, there is sympathy towards Prabhakar Reddy as he got defeated in the previous occasion. He has been with the party since the Telangana agitation, which is the added advantage, opined the TRS leader. The senior leaders of the party have also stressed on giving the ticket to the Prabhakar.