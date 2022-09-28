Munugodu voters get a taste of TRS palate

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti is adopting a new method of mass contact. The party leadership feels that the best way to have mass contact is by organising Atmeeya Sammelanam and not public meetings in the by-poll bound Munugodu constituency.

Without much hungama, the local leaders and MLAs of TRS have started organising these meetings. To attract the people, they are organising cultural activities where in the history of the struggle for separate State led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and various developmental activities launched by the State government since 2014 are show cased in form of songs and other cultural events.

This cultural extravaganza is followed by a sumptuous lunch consisting of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine specific to Telangana. The party leaders feel that this would help in reaching out to large number of voters directly and create awareness about how TRS has been working for the overall development of the State and would be more effective to counter the propaganda of BJP and Congress parties.

By organising such meetings, they can target voter community wise in those respective segments. It may be mentioned here that the majority of voters are from BC community who are the deciding factor in ensuring the victory of the candidate.

According to the party leaders, the Atmeeya Sammelans are organised mandal-wise in the constituency. The mandal level leaders are organising these meetings and is being attended by the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy as the chief guest. It is said that the party in-charge K Prabhakar Reddy takes care of the finance aspect of it. About 5,000 people are said to be attending each sammelan.

During their interaction with locals, the leaders list of the welfare schemes launched by the TS government in last eight years and are seeking voters for the party candidate whose name is yet to be finalised.

The party leaders are also trying to assuage the feelings of the dissidents and see that they work for the official candidate whoever it may and are promising good position in the party if they remain loyal to TRS. So far four Sammelans were held, sources said.