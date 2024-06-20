Nagarkurnool: Best Teacher Award for Anjaiah in Mathematics

Nagarkurnool: Mende Anjaiah, who works as a mathematics Lecturer in Government Science Degree College, NagarKurnool district, was awarded the best teacher award.

Alpha International Publication bestows the Best Teacher Awards every year for distinguished services in mathematics. As part of that, Mende Anjaiah, a resident of Konetipuram, Vangur mandal, was awarded the best teacher award. Mende Anjaiah is working as Assistant Professor of Mathematics in Government Science Degree College, NagarKurnool. Relatives of the college staff expressed their joy on receiving the award.