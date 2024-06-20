Live
- Fuel price hike protest: BJP leaders detained in Bengaluru
- Wayanad gets its first CPI(M) Minister in OR Kelu
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
Nagarkurnool: Best Teacher Award for Anjaiah in Mathematics
Nagarkurnool: Mende Anjaiah, who works as a mathematics Lecturer in Government Science Degree College, NagarKurnool district, was awarded the best teacher award.
Alpha International Publication bestows the Best Teacher Awards every year for distinguished services in mathematics. As part of that, Mende Anjaiah, a resident of Konetipuram, Vangur mandal, was awarded the best teacher award. Mende Anjaiah is working as Assistant Professor of Mathematics in Government Science Degree College, NagarKurnool. Relatives of the college staff expressed their joy on receiving the award.
