MP: Elderly man tied, dragged for resisting robbery; one arrested after video goes viral

In a shocking incident of brutality in Madhya Pradesh, a 60-year-old man named Lakshman Prajapati was tied with a towel and dragged behind a vehicle, reportedly a motorcycle, for several meters by three miscreants after he refused to hand over money while riding his bicycle.

The victim is now battling for life in critical condition at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. The gruesome criminal act caused high-friction abrasion injury that scraped away a large portion of skin from his body.

The horrifying assault took place around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday in the Semaria village area under the Rewa district. According to police, the accused called out to Prajapati to stop, but when he continued on his way, they caught hold of him, bound him, and dragged him along the road as punishment for not complying with their demand for cash.

A purported video of the incident surfaced and went viral on social media by Sunday morning, sparking widespread outrage among locals and netizens. The footage showed the elderly man being pulled mercilessly, highlighting the callous nature of the attack.

Rewa police acted and arrested one of the accused, Kunnu Saket. Two others remain absconding, and a search operation is underway to nab them.

Speaking to IANS, the investigation officer, Vikas Kapish, confirmed that Kunnu Saket and his accomplices were responsible for dragging the victim. He added that further interrogation is going on to determine the precise motive behind the crime, though initial reports point to an attempted robbery.

Outraged relatives and villagers from Semaria staged a chakka jam (road blockade) on the Rewa-Semaria road to protest the incident and demand immediate justice, as well as better security measures in rural areas.

This barbaric act has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of senior citizens in remote parts of the state, where such crimes can go unchecked without prompt intervention. Police have assured that all efforts are being made to trace the fleeing suspects and ensure strict punishment under relevant sections of the law.

The condition of Lakshman Prajapati remains critical, but the investigation officer said, “He is alright.” Community leaders have called for swift action to restore faith in law enforcement and prevent similar atrocities.