Nagarkurnool: EC rejects former MP Manda’s nomination

Nagarkurnool : Former MP and BSP party candidate leader Manda Jagannatham’s nomination has been rejected by the election commission due to lack of B-form. He filed his nomination on behalf of the Bahujan Samaj Party from Nagarkurnool. On Friday, the EC officials rejected his nomination after scrutiny.

A person by name Yusuf filed his nomination with the B-form from the BSP. Jagannatham did not even get a chance to contest as an independent candidate. A minimum of 10 voters must sign on the nomination papers of independent candidates. But, in Manda Jagannatham’s nomination, only 5 voters marked their signatures. As a result, he lost the opportunity to contest as an MP candidate. It may be recalled that 10 days ago, Manda Jagannatham joined the BSP from the Congress party.

The former MP had joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy during the Assembly elections. As his son Srinath did not get the Alampur Assembly ticket, he left the BRS party and joined Congress.



However, when he was not given the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat by the Congress party, he joined the BSP. He went to Rajasthan and switched his sides in the presence of BSP chief Mayawati at the Alwar district headquarters. Mayawati had announced on the spot that the Nagarkurnool seat would be given to him.

