Naidu accepts Revanth’s request on TTD recommendation letters

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accepted CM A Revanth Reddy’s request to consider the recommendation letters issued by the Telangana MPs, MLAs and MLCs to have the special darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala by the devotees.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy had written a letter to Naidu on December 16 requesting him to restore the old tradition of accepting the recommendation letters by the Telangana legislators and provide opportunity to the devotees to pay special darshan and offer special puja in the temple.

Responding to the request, Naidu has on Monday written a letter to Revanth Reddy stating that the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) will accept the letters from now onwards.

The approval includes two letters for break darshan and two for Rs 300 special darshan tickets. These provisions will be applicable to recommendation letters issued by Telangana MLAs MLCs and MPs. Each recommendation letter will permit six devotees to have a special darshan.