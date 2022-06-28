Nalgonda: 54 petitions received at Prajavani programme

Nalgonda: District Collector Rahul Sharma directed the authorities concerned to give high priority to resolve issues brought by the people in the Prajavani programme.

Along with Additional Collector Vanamala Chandrashekar, he received applications from the victims in people's grievance programme prajavani held at the district Collectorate on Monday.

The duo said that the applications received from the public were sent to the departments concerned for necessary action. As many as 54 petitions were received from the people in the grievance day programme and directed to address the applications with priority.