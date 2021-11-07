Nalgonda: Breadwinner confined to bed; family asks for help

Nalgonda : Jampala Gopal(40), a resident of Nereda village in Chityal mandal is believed to have been suffering from a mysterious disease from the age of nineteen while he was studying ITI. Gopal was also offered a job in Hakimpet RTC depot in Hyderabad soon after completing his ITI.

Bad time began in Gopal's house after he was unable to attend duties due to this mysterious disease. The family members believed to have admitted Gopal in many hospitals but were of no clue which disease he was suffering from. They almost spent Rs 10 lakhs for his medical treatments. At last one of the hospitals diagnosed the disease and confirmed it as muscular dystrophy and informed that there is no treatment for such disease. Within a span of three years, Gopal was bed-ridden and became a dependent on his family. It is learnt that Gopal's father who was barber had passed away many years ago and later his elder sister who came to look after him after her husband's death also died. Now Gopal is dependent on his mother Anjamma who is a housewife and his nephew Johnny, an inter student and also works as a barber to meet the ends of the family.

Coincidently, Johnny also lost his parents when he was a child and since then he was living with Anjamma and Gopal.

Speaking to Hans India, victim Gopal said that he is suffering from muscular disorder as confirmed by the doctors and could live only for a year and a half and added that there is no treatment for his disease.

Gopal broke down when he explaining the financial situation in his family and the debts his mother and nephew has. He said that the family has lost all the breadwinners and he cannot work in this situation.

He alleged that he is ready for mercy killing but he was not allowed to do so.

Gopal's mother Anjamma informed that she was blessed with three daughters and son Gopal. She said she had great hopes on Gopal and added that his muscular disease has dashed their hopes.

Anjamma informed Gopal had been confined to bed for twenty years and added that she tried her level best to provide treatment to him but in vain as doctors confirmed that there is no treatment for his muscular disorder.

She informed that debts became a burden to their family. Gopal's mother and Nephew Johnny urged the government and good samaritans of the society to extend help to get rid of their unexplainable problems.

If anyone is willing to extend their aid to Gopal's family can send money to their account number 73160108769, IFSC code APGV 0006258 or Google pay, Phone Pe to 9182241141.