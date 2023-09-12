Nalgonda: Fire breaks out at govt hosp, put out

Live
Nalgonda: A fire broke out in the storeroom located under the stairs on the ground floor of the mother and child health center at District Central Government Hospital on Monday. As a result, the lactic women and pregnant women in the ward got scared and ran out. The hospital staff extinguished the fire, averting a major threat to life and property.
On receipt of information, District Collector Karnan rushed to the hospital and elicited details from the superintendent of the hospital Dr Lacchu Naik about the incident. It is learnt that the fire started when bleaching powder fell in leftover acid in a mug and smoke came out, and that the fire was extinguished immediately. The Collector directed hospital officials and staff to take precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future. Seeing the presence of large number of women in the OP, he directed to arrange additional OP counters in the interest of their safety. DMHO Dr Annimalla Kondal Rao and doctors accompanied the Collector.