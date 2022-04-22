Nalgonda Govt Med college releases notification for 23 posts

Nalgonda: The Government medical college in the city. The medical college affiliated to the Director of Medical Education (DME), has released notification to hire 23 posts of Assistant Professros and Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) on contract basis valid till March 31, 2023.

As part of this, the management of medical college attached to the Government general hospital in Nalgonda, is holding walk-in-interviews for eligible individuals at Collector Office, Nalgonda on April 27.

The posts for Assistant Professors include General Medicine (3), General Surgery (2), Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) (4), Paediatrics (4), Anaesthesia (2) and 8 posts of CAS.

The last date to submit application forms at Government medical college, is up to 10 am on April 27 and walk-in-interview at the Collector Office will be conducted from 11 am onwards on April 27, the notification said.

The monthly consolidated remuneration for Assistant Professor will be Rs. 1, 25, 000 and for Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) it will be Rs. 52, 000.