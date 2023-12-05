Nalgonda: Man burnt alive as bus catches fire

Nalgonda: In a tragic incident on the Addanki-Narketpally road near Arjalabavi, on the outskirts of Nalgonda town, a Srikrishna travel bus, operated by a private travel company, caught fire, resulting in the tragic death of a young passenger. The incident occurred late on Sunday night around 1:30 am.

Several passengers on board noticed smoke emanating from the bus, prompting them to alert the driver, Nakkala Joseph. Responding swiftly, Joseph halted the bus on the side of the road, and all passengers disembarked. As the smoke intensified, the driver attempted to re-enter the bus to ensure no one was left behind, but the situation took a dire turn as the fire rapidly spread.

Distressed passengers dialed emergency services at 100, prompting the arrival of Nalgonda Two town Sub-Inspector Nagaraju, who, during his night patrol, reached the scene.

He promptly informed fire officials and initiated rescue efforts, though by then, most passengers had safely evacuated the bus with their belongings.

The ill-fated travel bus, en route from Hyderabad to Chirala in Andhra Pradesh, carried a total of 38 passengers. However, one young man, aged between 22-25 and hailing from Chirala, remains unaccounted for.

In an effort to identify the missing passenger, the police meticulously gathered information based on the ticket booking records. Families of the passengers were contacted to confirm their safe arrival at the intended destination.

Nalgonda Rural Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Reddy disclosed that a case has been registered following a complaint from bus driver Nakkala Joseph. An ongoing investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and any lapses that may have contributed to this tragic incident.