Nalgonda: Teachers’ unions plan protests on Sept 5

Nalgonda: All India Federation of University and College Teacher Unions (AIFUCTO) and All India Federation of Retired University and College Teachers Unions (FIERTEA) on Saturday alleged that they will protest against the government over indifferent attitude in solving the problems of the teachers from LKG to PG,.



Addressing the press conference in Nalgonda, Secretary of World Federation of Teachers union and FIERTA general secretary M.V.Gona Reddy stated that several issues of the teachers are still pending with the government. In a statement he said that several on Teachers Day, the unions will hand over memorandum to the higher authorities and discuss on points against the government over teachers.

How can teaching fraternity celebrate Teachers Day when their long pending service conditions are still unsolved, he questioned.

He added that most of the teachers posts are vacant, working teacher's promotions, pay scales and pensions are still pending years together. He also added that many teachers are retiring without promotions and promotion scales.

Service conditions of teachers in private sector, especially in the pandemic situation are very pathetic, he added. He said that some teachers have become daily wage laborers to feed their family members. Gona Reddy said that in this compelling situation, teachers across the country are unable to celebrate Teachers Day.

Gona Reddy warned that AIFUCTO and AIFRUCTO have given a call to express their protest by wearing black badges and submitting memorandum to the authorities concerned from mandal level to the chief secretary at the state level.