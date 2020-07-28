Nalgonda: Traders to go for fortnight shutdown from July 30

Nalgonda: Traders of Nalgonda town took a unanimous decision for implementing lockdown for a fortnight starting from July 30 to August 14. The decision was taken at a meeting of traders and district officials at MLA Bhupal Reddy's camp office here on Monday, with the MLA's initiation in the wake corona spreading rapidly in the town.

As per their resolution, except the shops that sell essential commodities, all other business establishments will shut down during the lockdown period. Grocery shops, vegetable markets and mobile shops will remain open till 1 pm and autos will run normally.

MLA Bhupal Reddy appreciated the merchants' decision and urged the people to cooperate with the government and not to step out of their houses unnecessarily as the corona pandemic is intensified. RDO Jagadishwar Reddy, DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, vice- chairman Abbagoni Ramesh and others participated in the meeting.