Nama credits sanctioning of Navodaya Vidyalayas to BRS’ struggle

Khammam : “The sanctioning of seven new Navodaya Vidyalayas in Telangana is a result of the relentless efforts of the BRS,” stated former MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday. “While the party had requested the establishment of 21 schools, only seven were sanctioned by the Central government,” he said.

In his statement, Nama highlighted that the issue of Navodaya Vidyalayas had been raised numerous times in Parliament, particularly in the context of Telangana’s new districts formed post-State formation. He recalled writing letters to Union Ministers and raising questions in Parliament to ensure the establishment of schools in these newly formed districts.

Prior to the creation of the new districts, only nine districts in the State had Navodaya Vidyalayas. “Even then, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had written to the Prime Minister requesting schools in the remaining districts,” said Nama.

He also mentioned his efforts in 2019 during discussions on the Teaching Staff Reservation Bill, as well as the protest in March 2022 at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding the establishment of these schools.

Nama stressed that the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalayas in districts such as Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nirmal, and others would significantly enhance the education level in these areas, particularly among tribal populations.

He emphasized that the new schools would provide quality education to children of employees in sectors like Singareni and National Mineral Development Corporation, fostering talent in rural and tribal communities.

With the addition of the seven schools, the total number of Navodaya Vidyalayas in Telangana has reached 16.